MAG Capital Partners Buys 37,000 SF Industrial Facility in West Houston

HOUSTON — MAG Capital Partners has purchased a 37,000-square-foot industrial facility at 1187-1189 Brittmoore Road in West Houston that will serve as the new headquarters for Nessco Group Holdings Ltd., a telecommunications company that serves the energy sector. The two-building facility includes 24-foot clear heights, oversized grade-level doors and office space. Thompson Green of CBRE represented the seller, an undisclosed private investment group, in the transaction. MAG Capital Partners bought Nessco in late 2024.