MAG Capital Partners Buys 44,298 SF Headquarters Building in Eagan, Minnesota

EAGAN, MINN. — In a sale-leaseback transaction, MAG Capital Partners has acquired a 44,298-square-foot headquarters building in the Minneapolis suburb of Eagan. The property at 1300 Corporate Center Curve serves as the corporate headquarters of Asset Marketing Services, a direct-to-consumer retailer of collective coins. The building was constructed in 1999 and renovated in 2016. Daniel Macks and Phil DiGennaro of STREAM Capital Partners advised the seller. Led by principals Dax Mitchell and Andrew Gi, Dallas-based MAG Capital Partners invests in industrial real estate and operating companies.