MARA Technologies USA Inc. occupies the building in Holly, Mich.
MAG Capital Partners Buys 66,106 SF Electronics Manufacturing Facility in Michigan in Sale-Leaseback

by Kristin Harlow

HOLLY, MICH. — In a sale-leaseback transaction, MAG Capital Partners LLC has purchased a 66,106-square-foot industrial property in Holly, about 17 miles south of Flint. MARA Technologies USA Inc., an electronics manufacturer, operates its headquarters from the site. Located at 10456 N. Holly Road, the facility features clear heights ranging from 19 to 22 feet, four dock-high doors, one grade-level door and an electric vehicle charging station. MARA is a subsidiary of Canada-based Invotek Group Inc. Phil DiGennaro and Adam Baxter of STREAM Capital Partners represented MARA in the transaction. Dax Mitchell and Andrew Gi lead Dallas-based MAG Capital Partners.

