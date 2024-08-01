Thursday, August 1, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialMaineNortheast

MAG Capital Partners Buys 84,800 SF Manufacturing, Headquarters Facility in South Paris, Maine

by Taylor Williams

SOUTH PARIS, MAINE — In a sale-leaseback transaction, MAG Capital Partners has acquired the manufacturing and headquarters facility of KBS Builders, a wholly owned subsidiary of Star Equity Holdings. The 84,800-square-foot facility, which is located about 30 miles from the Maine-New Hampshire border in South Paris, was originally built on 18.6 acres in 2004 and features a clear height of 40 feet and nine dock doors. Jeff Lizzo and Krupa Shah of STREAM Capital Partners represented KBS Builders in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

You may also like

Colliers Arranges $23M Sale of Tampa Bay Store...

Reynolds, Slabotsky Family Office Acquire Riverside Oaks Apartments...

Arrow Senior Living Acquires Eight Communities in Midwest...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $5.7M Sale of Multifamily...

Dominion Negotiates Sale of Retail Redevelopment Site in...

Passov Group Brokers $1.8M Sale of Retail Center...

JLL Arranges Acquisition Financing for 250,000 SF Warehouse...

Xtera Ltd. Signs 21,192 SF Industrial Lease in...

American Lions Begins Leasing 164-Unit Apartment Building in...