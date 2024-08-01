MAG Capital Partners Buys 84,800 SF Manufacturing, Headquarters Facility in South Paris, Maine

SOUTH PARIS, MAINE — In a sale-leaseback transaction, MAG Capital Partners has acquired the manufacturing and headquarters facility of KBS Builders, a wholly owned subsidiary of Star Equity Holdings. The 84,800-square-foot facility, which is located about 30 miles from the Maine-New Hampshire border in South Paris, was originally built on 18.6 acres in 2004 and features a clear height of 40 feet and nine dock doors. Jeff Lizzo and Krupa Shah of STREAM Capital Partners represented KBS Builders in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.