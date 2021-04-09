MAG Capital Partners Buys Industrial Facility in Michigan’s Thumb Region in Sale-Leaseback Transaction

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Michigan, Midwest

The 196,000-square-foot property is located in Lexington along Lake Huron.

LEXINGTON, MICH. — In a sale-leaseback transaction, MAG Capital Partners LLC has purchased a 196,000-square-foot industrial manufacturing facility in Lexington, part of Michigan’s Thumb region. The purchase price was undisclosed. Situated on 27.5 acres along Lake Huron and located approximately 80 miles northeast of Detroit, the facility provides direct access to Route 25. Built in 1960 and fully renovated in 2017, the property features nine dock doors, 10 drive-in doors and ceiling heights ranging from 18 to 26 feet. Mary Garnett and Jim Tuesley of Barnes & Thornburg LLP represented MAG Capital Partners in the transaction. Newmark’s JC Ascensio, Tyrell McGee, Andrew Sandquist and Briggs Goldberg represented the seller, an undisclosed manufacturing company. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, MAG Capital Partners is led by Dax Mitchell and Andrew Gi.