SHARON, PA. — MAG Capital Partners has purchased two manufacturing facilities totaling 62,063 square feet in Sharon, located on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border. The company acquired the adjacent properties via a sale-leaseback with HuFriedy Group, a manufacturer of dental supplies and equipment. J.C. Asensio, Andrew Sandquist and Briggs Goldberg of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.