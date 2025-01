VENUS, TEXAS — MAG Capital Partners has completed a 48,000-square-foot industrial expansion project in Venus, located south of Fort Worth, for Hughes Tank Co., which manufactures fuel tanks for above-ground and underground storage facilities. The facility now totals 140,110 square feet, allowing Hughes Tank to increase its output and offer new product lines. MAG Capital Partners purchased Hughes Tank along with its existing 92,110-square-foot, 39-acre facility in June 2023.