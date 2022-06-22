MAG Capital Partners Purchases 38,250 SF Flex Industrial Facility in Elkhart, Indiana

The property at 5155 Verdant Drive was fully renovated in 2019.

ELKHART, IND. — MAG Capital Partners LLC has purchased a 38,250-square-foot flex industrial facility in Elkhart for an undisclosed price. Built in 2014 and fully renovated in 2019, the property at 5155 Verdant Drive is home to Dometic’s Americas segment. Dometic provides products for use in recreational vehicles (RVs), boats and trucks. Elkhart is known as the “RV Capital of the World” and more than 85 percent of all RVs built in the United States are produced in Indiana, according to the RV Industry Association. Matt Deahl of Imperium Realty & Investments advised both the seller, Verdant Development, and MAG Capital Partners, which is a Fort Worth, Texas-based private investment firm founded by Dax Mitchell and Andrew Gi.