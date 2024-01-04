MAG Capital Partners Purchases 60,056 SF Agricultural Industrial Facility in Driggs, Idaho

DRIGGS, IDAHO — MAG Capital Partners has purchased a 60,056-square-foot agricultural industrial facility in Driggs, a tiny city of fewer than 2,000 residents east of Idaho Falls and near the Wyoming border. Potandon Produce sold the asset for an undisclosed price in a sale-leaseback transaction.

Situated on 20 acres at 2540 S. 5000 West, the multi-building site serves as warehouse and storage space for Idaho Falls-based Potandon, the largest marketer of fresh potatoes and onions in North America.

Jeff Lizzo and Daniel Macks of STREAM Capital Partners represented the seller.