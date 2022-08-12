MAG Capital Partners Purchases 61,881 SF Cold Storage Facility in Ogden, Utah

Western Gateway Storage Corp. occupies the 61,881-square-foot cold storage facility at 130 W. 28th St. in Ogden, Utah.

OGDEN, UTAH — Fort Worth, Texas-based MAG Capital Partners has acquired a cold storage facility located at 130 W. 28th St. in Ogden. Luis Ortega of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the deal. The sales price was not disclosed.

Western Gateway Storage Corp. occupies the 62,881-square-foot property, which is situated on 1.3 acres. The tenant provides cold chain solutions, including cold and freezer storage warehousing, ambient and temperature-controlled fulfillment and refrigerated transportation services.

The two-story facility features 22,000 square feet of both cooler and freezer spaces, a 16,550-square-foot warehouse and a roughly 1,800-square-foot office. The facility also features three loading docks and four drive-in doors with clear heights from 10 feet to 12 feet.