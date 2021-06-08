REBusinessOnline

MAG Capital Partners Purchases Five Industrial Properties in Sale-Leaseback Transaction

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

The sale includes this recently constructed warehouse spanning 100,000 square feet in North Vernon, Ind.

NORTH VERNON, IND. AND GADSDEN, ALA. — MAG Capital Partners LLC has purchased a five-property industrial portfolio occupied by Decatur Plastic Products (DPP) in Indiana and Alabama. The purchase price for the sale-leaseback transaction was undisclosed. The 252,322-square-foot portfolio includes a recently constructed warehouse and manufacturing facility spanning 100,000 square feet in North Vernon, Ind. The sale also includes two nearby facilities in North Vernon as well as two properties in Gadsden, Ala. Bill Drinkall, Brook Steed and Dave Horacek of Bradley Co. represented both the buyer and the seller in the transaction. Fort Worth, Texas-based MAG Capital Partners is a real estate investment and development firm led by principals Dax T.S. Mitchell and Andrew Gi.

