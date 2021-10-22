MAG Capital Partners Sells 124,417 SF Industrial Property in Longview, Texas

LONGVIEW, TEXAS — MAG Capital Partners has sold a 124,417-square-foot industrial property in Longview, about 120 miles east of Dallas, that houses the headquarters and production facilities of M. Roberts Media. The property is located within an Opportunity Zone and has an available parcel for future development. Los Angeles-based investment firm DWG Capital Partners purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.