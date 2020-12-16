MAG Capital Partners Sells 126,000 SF Industrial Complex in Mansfield, Texas
MANSFIELD, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm MAG Capital Partners LLC has sold a 126,000-square-foot industrial complex at 601 Airport Drive in Mansfield, a southern suburb of Fort Worth. The six-building site spans 7.5 acres and includes a newly built 22,000-square-foot office building and land for future expansion. The buyer was NexPoint, a Dallas-based alternative investment firm. The tenant, Gamma Aerospace LLC, will continue to occupy the complex for the long term.
