MAG Capital Partners Sells 126,000 SF Industrial Complex in Mansfield, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

The industrial complex at 601 Airport Drive in Mansfield totals roughly 126,000 square feet.

MANSFIELD, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm MAG Capital Partners LLC has sold a 126,000-square-foot industrial complex at 601 Airport Drive in Mansfield, a southern suburb of Fort Worth. The six-building site spans 7.5 acres and includes a newly built 22,000-square-foot office building and land for future expansion. The buyer was NexPoint, a Dallas-based alternative investment firm. The tenant, Gamma Aerospace LLC, will continue to occupy the complex for the long term.