REBusinessOnline

MAG Capital Partners Sells 126,000 SF Industrial Complex in Mansfield, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

601-Airport-Drive-Mansfield

The industrial complex at 601 Airport Drive in Mansfield totals roughly 126,000 square feet.

MANSFIELD, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm MAG Capital Partners LLC has sold a 126,000-square-foot industrial complex at 601 Airport Drive in Mansfield, a southern suburb of Fort Worth. The six-building site spans 7.5 acres and includes a newly built 22,000-square-foot office building and land for future expansion. The buyer was NexPoint, a Dallas-based alternative investment firm. The tenant, Gamma Aerospace LLC, will continue to occupy the complex for the long term.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  