MAG Capital Partners Sells 206,341 SF Manufacturing, Distribution Facility in Miami, Oklahoma
MIAMI, OKLA. — Fort Worth-based investment firm MAG Capital Partners has sold a 206,341-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility in Miami, located in the northeastern corner of Oklahoma. Built in 1971, the 27.7-acre site comprises four buildings with 30-foot clear heights, four drive-in doors and six loading docks. Automotive parts supplier Hopkins Manufacturing Corp. occupies the property on a long-term basis. The facility was renovated in 2015, with an 85,000-square-foot addition built onsite. The site has remaining acreage for potential future development. Peter Bauman and Tivon Moffitt of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented both MAG Capital Partners and the Wisconsin-based private buyer in the transaction.