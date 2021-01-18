MAG Capital Partners Sells 206,341 SF Manufacturing, Distribution Facility in Miami, Oklahoma

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Hopkins Manufacturing's industrial facility in Miami, Oklahoma, totals 206,341 square feet.

MIAMI, OKLA. — Fort Worth-based investment firm MAG Capital Partners has sold a 206,341-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility in Miami, located in the northeastern corner of Oklahoma. Built in 1971, the 27.7-acre site comprises four buildings with 30-foot clear heights, four drive-in doors and six loading docks. Automotive parts supplier Hopkins Manufacturing Corp. occupies the property on a long-term basis. The facility was renovated in 2015, with an 85,000-square-foot addition built onsite. The site has remaining acreage for potential future development. Peter Bauman and Tivon Moffitt of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented both MAG Capital Partners and the Wisconsin-based private buyer in the transaction.