REBusinessOnline

MAG Capital Partners Sells 48,237 SF Manufacturing Facility in Marion, Iowa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Iowa, Midwest

The property serves as the corporate headquarters of Advanced Material Processing.

MARION, IOWA — MAG Capital Partners LLC has sold a 48,237-square-foot manufacturing facility in Marion, a northwest suburb of Cedar Rapids. A private West Coast-based partnership purchased the asset for an undisclosed price. Judd Dunning of DWG Capital Group represented both the buyer and seller. The property serves as the corporate headquarters of Advanced Material Processing, which focuses on material processing equipment for the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and chemical sectors. MAG Capital Partners acquired the property in a sale-leaseback transaction in October 2020.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
24
A Marketer, an Operator, and a Senior Walk into a Webinar: Digital Marketing Strategies to Attract Seniors Housing Residents
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  