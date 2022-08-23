MAG Capital Partners Sells 48,237 SF Manufacturing Facility in Marion, Iowa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Iowa, Midwest

The property serves as the corporate headquarters of Advanced Material Processing.

MARION, IOWA — MAG Capital Partners LLC has sold a 48,237-square-foot manufacturing facility in Marion, a northwest suburb of Cedar Rapids. A private West Coast-based partnership purchased the asset for an undisclosed price. Judd Dunning of DWG Capital Group represented both the buyer and seller. The property serves as the corporate headquarters of Advanced Material Processing, which focuses on material processing equipment for the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and chemical sectors. MAG Capital Partners acquired the property in a sale-leaseback transaction in October 2020.