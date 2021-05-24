REBusinessOnline

MAG Capital Partners Sells 88,000 SF Athletic Facility in Lincoln, Nebraska

The tenant, Genesis Health Clubs, was the buyer.

LINCOLN, NEB. — MAG Capital Partners LLC has sold an approximately 88,000-square-foot athletic and tennis facility in Lincoln to the property’s tenant, Genesis Health Clubs. The sales price was undisclosed. MAG Capital Partners purchased the property, located at 5300 Old Cheney Road, in 2017 and leased it to Genesis. The property offers tennis, racquetball, aquatics, youth programs, tanning, massage therapy, a café and pro shop. Plans for a major remodel are underway. Fort Worth, Texas-based MAG Capital Partners is led by principals Dax T.S. Mitchell and Andrew Gi. Genesis operates 57 locations across six states.

