MAG Capital Partners Sells Southern California Retail Property to Japanese REIT

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

The 62,500-square-foot end-cap retail property is located within Mission Plaza in Lompoc.

LOMPOC, CALIF. — Fort Worth, Texas-based MAG Capital Partners has completed the disposition of a single-story retail property located at 1600 N. H St. in Lompoc. Jinushi USA Inc., a real estate investment trust listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange as Nippon Commercial Development Co., acquired the 62,500-square-foot end-cap property for an undisclosed price.

The separately parceled property is situated on 5.3 acres within Mission Plaza, a shopping center with 26 tenants including Starbucks Coffee, Chase, Albertsons, Big 5, Ross Dress for Less and GNC.

Judd Dunning of DWG Capital Group represented the seller, while Jeff Wiggins of Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT represented the buyer in the transaction.

MAG Capital Partners, led by Principals Dax Mitchell and Andrew Gi, purchased 1600 North H Street in December 2019. The property was then short-term leased to Walmart prior to the sale to Jinushi USA.