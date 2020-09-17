REBusinessOnline

MAG Capital Partners Sells Southern California Retail Property to Japanese REIT

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

1600-N-H-St-Lompoc-CA

The 62,500-square-foot end-cap retail property is located within Mission Plaza in Lompoc.

LOMPOC, CALIF. — Fort Worth, Texas-based MAG Capital Partners has completed the disposition of a single-story retail property located at 1600 N. H St. in Lompoc. Jinushi USA Inc., a real estate investment trust listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange as Nippon Commercial Development Co., acquired the 62,500-square-foot end-cap property for an undisclosed price.

The separately parceled property is situated on 5.3 acres within Mission Plaza, a shopping center with 26 tenants including Starbucks Coffee, Chase, Albertsons, Big 5, Ross Dress for Less and GNC.

Judd Dunning of DWG Capital Group represented the seller, while Jeff Wiggins of Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT represented the buyer in the transaction.

MAG Capital Partners, led by Principals Dax Mitchell and Andrew Gi, purchased 1600 North H Street in December 2019. The property was then short-term leased to Walmart prior to the sale to Jinushi USA.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
17
Webinar: How the Pandemic, Baby Boomers, and Technology are Changing the Senior Living Business
Sep
21
Webinar: Las Vegas Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Nevada?
Sep
23
Webinar: Package Management — Best Practices for On- and Off-Campus Student Housing in the COVID-19 Era
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  