MAG Capital Partners Sells Texas Industrial Portfolio Totaling 320,852 SF

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Pictured is the 79,970-square-foot industrial property located at 1919 Ave. E in Lubbock, one of three assets in the recently sold portfolio.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — MAG Capital Partners has sold a portfolio of three Texas industrial properties totaling 320,852 square feet. Cameron Ashley Building Products Inc. occupies the portfolio, which comprises a 136,882-square-foot asset in Dallas, a 79,970-square-foot facility in Lubbock and a 104,000-square-foot property in San Antonio. An Israel-based fund purchased the portfolio for an undisclosed price. Chelsea Mandel, Jonathan Wolfe and Jordan Shtulman of Stream Capital Partners represented MAG Capital Partners in the transaction while also securing the buyer.