Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Excel Interior Door, a manufacturer of interior wooden doors, will continue to occupy the facility in Hartselle, Ala.
AcquisitionsAlabamaIndustrialLeasing ActivitySoutheast

MAG Capital Purchases 105,986 SF Manufacturing Facility in Northern Alabama in Sale-Leaseback Deal

by John Nelson

HARTSELLE, ALA. — MAG Capital Partners has purchased a 105,986-square-foot manufacturing facility located at 1101 Young Drive SE in Hartselle, a city in northern Alabama. The Dallas-based investor purchased the single-story asset from the tenant, Excel Interior Door, a manufacturer of interior wooden doors.

Daniel Macks and Phil DiGennaro of Stream Realty Partners represented the seller in the sale-leaseback transaction, the terms of which were not released. Situated on a 10-acre site, the facility features 20-foot clear heights, four loading docks and 22 grade-level doors.

