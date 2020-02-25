Mag Mile Capital Arranges $10.1M Loan for Hotel Conversion in Tempe, Arizona
TEMPE, ARIZ. — Mag Mile Capital has completed a $10.1 million loan for the refinancing and conversion of a hotel and restaurant property in Tempe.
Located at 670 N. Scottsdale Road, the asset includes 103 hotel rooms and an on-site restaurant. Kuber Hotel Group, the borrower, plans to use the loan proceeds to refinance and convert the existing Best Western Hotel into a Holiday Inn Express.
Rushi Shah, Leonard Smith and Prabhat Jayara of Mag Mile Capital arranged the 36-month, floating-rate, interest-only loan that features options to extend and includes a $2 million conversion and renovation fund. The lender was not disclosed.
