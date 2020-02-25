REBusinessOnline

Mag Mile Capital Arranges $10.1M Loan for Hotel Conversion in Tempe, Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Hospitality, Loans, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Kuber Hotel Group plans to convert the existing 103-room Best Western Hotel, located at 670 N. Scottsdale Road, into a Holiday Inn Express.

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Mag Mile Capital has completed a $10.1 million loan for the refinancing and conversion of a hotel and restaurant property in Tempe.

Located at 670 N. Scottsdale Road, the asset includes 103 hotel rooms and an on-site restaurant. Kuber Hotel Group, the borrower, plans to use the loan proceeds to refinance and convert the existing Best Western Hotel into a Holiday Inn Express.

Rushi Shah, Leonard Smith and Prabhat Jayara of Mag Mile Capital arranged the 36-month, floating-rate, interest-only loan that features options to extend and includes a $2 million conversion and renovation fund. The lender was not disclosed.

