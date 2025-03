HARKER HEIGHTS, TEXAS — Mag Mile Capital, a Chicago-based commercial mortgage banking firm, has arranged a $13 million CMBS loan for the Hampton Inn Harker Heights hotel in Central Texas. The select-service hotel is located north of Austin and just outside the city of Killeen. The 10-year, nonrecourse loan carried a fixed interest rate of 7.5 percent, a 65 percent loan-to-value ratio and a 30-year amortization schedule. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.