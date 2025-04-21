Monday, April 21, 2025
Mag Mile Capital Arranges $14.5M CMBS Loan for Marriott-Branded Hotel in Rochester

by Taylor Williams

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mag Mile Capital, a Chicago-based commercial mortgage banking firm, has arranged a $14.5 million CMBS loan for a 210-room, Marriott-branded hotel in Rochester. The hotel was built in 1979 and is located near Rochester International Airport. The five-year, nonrecourse loan carried a 65 percent loan-to-value ratio and a 30-year amortization schedule with two years of interest-only payments. Prabhat Jayara of Mag Mile Capital originated the loan through Morgan Stanley on behalf of the borrower, Sai Global Investments.

