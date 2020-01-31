Mag Mile Capital Arranges $23.6M Refinancing for Michigan Hotel Portfolio

Posted on by in Hospitality, Loans, Michigan, Midwest

Pictured is the 98-room Tru by Hilton hotel in Sterling Heights.

GRAND RAPIDS, NOVI AND STERLING HEIGHTS, MICH. — Mag Mile Capital has arranged $23.6 million in CMBS loans for the refinancing of three Michigan hotels. Stellar Hospitality was the borrower. In the first transaction, Francisco Narcoda of Mag Mile arranged a $9.4 million loan for a Staybridge Suites hotel in Grand Rapids. The 94-room hotel opened in December 2001. Nacorda also secured an $8.5 million loan for the 89-room Homewood Suites in Novi. In the final transaction, the team arranged a $5.7 million loan for the 98-room Tru by Hilton property in Sterling Heights. The 10-year loans feature an interest rate of 4.2 percent.