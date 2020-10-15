Mag Mile Capital Arranges $3.8M Acquisition Loan for FedEx Distribution Center in Flint, Michigan
FLINT, MICH. — Mag Mile Capital has arranged a $3.8 million loan for the acquisition of a 57,500-square-foot distribution center fully leased to FedEx Corp. in Flint. Located adjacent to Bishop International Airport, the facility was constructed as a build-to-suit for FedEx more than 20 years ago. Mag Mile Capital arranged the seven-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the buyer, Bryan Rishforth and his Philadelphia-based firm, R&R Global Partners. The lender was undisclosed. Stan Johnson Co. marketed the property on behalf of the undisclosed seller.
