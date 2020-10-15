REBusinessOnline

Mag Mile Capital Arranges $3.8M Acquisition Loan for FedEx Distribution Center in Flint, Michigan

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Michigan, Midwest

FedEx has occupied the 57,500-square-foot facility for more than 20 years.

FLINT, MICH. — Mag Mile Capital has arranged a $3.8 million loan for the acquisition of a 57,500-square-foot distribution center fully leased to FedEx Corp. in Flint. Located adjacent to Bishop International Airport, the facility was constructed as a build-to-suit for FedEx more than 20 years ago. Mag Mile Capital arranged the seven-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the buyer, Bryan Rishforth and his Philadelphia-based firm, R&R Global Partners. The lender was undisclosed. Stan Johnson Co. marketed the property on behalf of the undisclosed seller.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  