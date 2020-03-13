Mag Mile Capital Arranges $4.3M Acquisition Loan for Three Mobile Home Properties in Indiana
SHIPSEWANA, GALVESTON AND RUSSIAVILLE, IND. — Mag Mile Capital has arranged a $4.3 million loan for the acquisition of three mobile home properties in Indiana. The three parks are located in Shipsewana, Galveston and Russiaville and contain a total of 183 home sites. Rob Bernstein and Matt Weilgus of Mag Mile arranged the five-year loan with an interest rate of 5.5 percent. Aran Capital was the borrower.
