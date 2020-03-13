REBusinessOnline

Mag Mile Capital Arranges $4.3M Acquisition Loan for Three Mobile Home Properties in Indiana

Posted on by in Indiana, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

The three parks are located in Shipsewana, Galveston and Russiaville.

SHIPSEWANA, GALVESTON AND RUSSIAVILLE, IND. — Mag Mile Capital has arranged a $4.3 million loan for the acquisition of three mobile home properties in Indiana. The three parks are located in Shipsewana, Galveston and Russiaville and contain a total of 183 home sites. Rob Bernstein and Matt Weilgus of Mag Mile arranged the five-year loan with an interest rate of 5.5 percent. Aran Capital was the borrower.

