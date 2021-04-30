Mag Mile Capital Arranges $5.7M Acquisition Loan for Indiana Retail Center

Posted on by in Indiana, Loans, Midwest, Retail

Translucence Management acquired the 18,440-square-foot property.

MUNSTER, IND. — Mag Mile Capital has arranged a $5.7 million loan for the acquisition of an 18,440-square-foot retail center in Munster, about 30 miles southeast of Chicago. Situated at 8201-8231 Calumet Ave., the property is leased to a mix of national and local retailers, including Target, Starbucks and Panera Bread. Prabhat Jayara of Mag Mile arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of Translucence Management. A local bank provided the loan, which features a 75 percent loan-to-value ratio, an interest rate of 4.25 percent and a 25-year amortization schedule.