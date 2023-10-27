Mag Mile Capital Arranges $5.7M in Financing for Adaptive Reuse Project in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Mag Mile Capital has arranged $5.2 million of senior debt financing from a Minnesota-based bank and an additional $500,000 of Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing on behalf of CDT Realty Corp. The Minneapolis-based developer plans to complete an adaptive reuse project of two existing brick-and-timber loft buildings totaling 50,000 square feet in Northeast Minneapolis. The properties were originally constructed in 1910. The buildings will be connected with a new elevator lobby and fully renovated to create loft office space, retail shops and a variety of tenant amenities. The development will be named Burlap Lofts.

Planned amenities include a clubroom with tenant lounge and full kitchen, large-screen TVs, private call booths, meeting spaces, a rooftop garden terrace, outdoor seating and an onsite Harmony Coffee location. The building is slated to open in spring 2024.

The 81 percent loan-to-cost debt ratio combines floating-rate construction-period financing with fixed-rate permanent debt and 20-year, fixed-rate C-PACE financing. Cody Harper of Mag Mile Capital arranged the financing.