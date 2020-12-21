Mag Mile Capital Arranges $7M Refinancing for Self-Storage Facility in Cicero, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Loans, Midwest, Self-Storage

The family-owned property was recently rebranded as an Extra Space Storage facility.

CICERO, ILL. — Mag Mile Capital has arranged a $7 million loan for the refinancing of a 997-unit self-storage facility in Cicero, a southwest suburb of Chicago. Located at 1331 S. 55th Court, the property spans 87,000 square feet. The family-owned property was recently rebranded as an Extra Space facility and will undergo improvements such as a new parking area. Prabhat Jayara and Heather Madsen of Mag Mile arranged the 36-month loan on behalf of the borrower, JD3 Property. The lender was undisclosed.