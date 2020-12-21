REBusinessOnline

Mag Mile Capital Arranges $7M Refinancing for Self-Storage Facility in Cicero, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Loans, Midwest, Self-Storage

The family-owned property was recently rebranded as an Extra Space Storage facility.

CICERO, ILL. — Mag Mile Capital has arranged a $7 million loan for the refinancing of a 997-unit self-storage facility in Cicero, a southwest suburb of Chicago. Located at 1331 S. 55th Court, the property spans 87,000 square feet. The family-owned property was recently rebranded as an Extra Space facility and will undergo improvements such as a new parking area. Prabhat Jayara and Heather Madsen of Mag Mile arranged the 36-month loan on behalf of the borrower, JD3 Property. The lender was undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  