Mag Mile Capital Merges with Myson, Becomes Publicly Traded Company

CHICAGO — Mag Mile Capital, a Chicago-based commercial real estate mortgage banking firm, has completed a merger with Salt Lake City-based Myson Inc. (OTC PINK: MYSN). The transaction creates a new public entity to be named Mag Mile Capital Inc. Rushi Shah, CEO of Mag Mile Capital, has been appointed chairman of Myson’s board of directors as well as CEO of the combined publicly traded company that will be traded under a new ticker symbol. Other significant shareholders in the company include California-based Reddington Partners, a private investment holding company. Myson served as a shell company for Reddington and will do the same for Mag Mile. The merger enables Mag Mile to expand its business and expedite the process of going public.

“Underpinned by the liquidity of publicly traded shares and infusion of cash, we will seek out and prudently pursue strategic acquisitions, consolidate revenues and launch our technology platform,” says Shah. “Along with other mortgage banking and capital markets brokerage services platforms, we will seek to diversify the company’s revenue stream by exploring accretive business combinations of other commercial real estate (CRE) services, including but not limited to investment brokerage services, direct lending businesses, designated underwriting and servicing businesses, pure play CRE mortgage servicing businesses, appraisal services and property management businesses.”