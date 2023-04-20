Thursday, April 20, 2023
Global tech hardware manufacturer Veeco has been a tenant at 355 E. Trimble Road in San Jose since 2021.
Mag Mile Capital Secures $20M Refinancing for Industrial Flex Property in San Jose

by John Nelson

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Mag Mile Capital has arranged a $20 million cash-out senior mortgage in connection with the financing of a light industrial flex property located at 355 E. Trimble Road in San Jose. The 96,780-square-foot property is owned by 355 Trimble Owner, an entity affiliated with Chicago-based Highlands REIT, which has owned the property debt-free since acquiring it as part of a spinoff in 2016. Highlands and global tech hardware manufacturer Veeco executed a 16-year lease at the research-and-development property in January 2021, which included one year of rent abatement to complete a substantial tenant buildout. 

