The 184,732-square-foot Volo Beach venue is located directly behind the newly opening 1.1 million square feet of offices, shops, restaurants, apartments and hotels within Baltimore Peninsula.
MAG Partners Debuts Volo Beach Venue at $5B Baltimore Peninsula

by John Nelson

BALTIMORE — MAG Partners has debuted Volo Beach, a 184,732-square-foot multipurpose sports entertainment venue located at Baltimore Peninsula (formerly Port Covington). The destination is a partnership between the developers of the $5 billion, 235-acre Baltimore Peninsula development, led by MAG Partners, and Volo Sports, a national provider of social and competitive adult sports leagues. Situated on more than four acres near the waterfront, Volo Beach is located directly behind the newly opening 1.1 million square feet of offices, shops, restaurants, apartments and hotels within Baltimore Peninsula.

The venue will offer beach volleyball and pickleball courts, in addition to fields for kickball, soccer and flag football. The space features entertainment amenities like picnic tables and cornhole, and visitors will be able to enjoy food and beverages and sometimes live music. The leagues at Volo Beach, including youth leagues, are expected to be in full swing this fall.

