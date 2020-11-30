Magellan Development Group Rebrands Vista Tower Project as St. Regis Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

The hotel and condominium project rises 101 stories.

CHICAGO — Magellan Development Group LLC has rebranded its 101-story project, previously known as Vista Tower, into The St. Regis Chicago. Magellan has partnered with St. Regis Hotels & Resorts and The Alinea Group. The project features both hospitality and condominium space. The 191-room hotel will feature several dining options, including a fine dining restaurant, a restaurant and lounge overlooking the Chicago River and a sky bar with outdoor terrace. Amenities include an indoor pool, spa, fitness room, ballroom and meeting rooms.

The condominiums will be named The Residences at The St. Regis Chicago. Residents of the 393 condominiums will have access to a resident-only amenity floor. Located on the 47th floor, this space will feature a sky terrace with outdoor pool, lounge, demonstration kitchen, fitness center, conference center, golf lounge and children’s activity room.

Designed by Jeanne Gang of Studio Gang, the 101-story tower is the third-tallest building in Chicago. Residents will begin to take occupancy in December with full completion slated for the third quarter of 2021. Condos are priced from $1 million to $18.5 million.