Magellan Health Signs 8,000 SF Lease at Offices Two at Frisco Station

Posted on by in Healthcare, Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

FRISCO, TEXAS — Magellan Health, a Fortune 500 healthcare provider based in Phoenix, has signed an 8,000-square-foot lease at The Offices Two at Frisco Station on the northern outskirts of Dallas. VanTrust Real Estate developed the 210,000-square-foot speculative property, which now has more than a third of its space leased to healthcare providers. The building is 75 percent leased overall. VanTrust has begun preleasing The Offices Three at Frisco Station and expects to complete that project in early 2021.

