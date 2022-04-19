REBusinessOnline

Magma Equities Acquires 1,361-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Texas from Hilltop Residential

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIF. — California-based investment firm Magma Equities has acquired a portfolio of 1,361 multifamily units that are located across various major markets in Texas from Houston-based Hilltop Residential. The sales price was not disclosed, nor were the specific names and locations of the properties. Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, brokered the sale. The deal represents Magma Equities’ initial foray into the Houston and San Antonio multifamily markets and boosts the firm’s holdings in Dallas-Fort Worth to more than 2,000 units.

