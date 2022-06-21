REBusinessOnline

Magma Equities Acquires Litchford 315 Apartments in Raleigh for $83M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

Litchford 315 in Raleigh features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Magma Equities has purchased Litchford 315 Apartments, a 240-unit multifamily community in Raleigh that was delivered in January. The Southern California-based investor purchased the property in an off-market transaction for $83 million, which represents the company’s fourth investment in North Carolina this year and its largest single-property acquisition in the state. Litchford 315 features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments across 10 buildings. Community amenities include a clubhouse, resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, billiards and gaming lounge and a dog park. Litchford 315 was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale. The seller/developer was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  