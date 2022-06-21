Magma Equities Acquires Litchford 315 Apartments in Raleigh for $83M

Litchford 315 in Raleigh features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Magma Equities has purchased Litchford 315 Apartments, a 240-unit multifamily community in Raleigh that was delivered in January. The Southern California-based investor purchased the property in an off-market transaction for $83 million, which represents the company’s fourth investment in North Carolina this year and its largest single-property acquisition in the state. Litchford 315 features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments across 10 buildings. Community amenities include a clubhouse, resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, billiards and gaming lounge and a dog park. Litchford 315 was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale. The seller/developer was not disclosed.