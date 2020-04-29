REBusinessOnline

Magma Equities Acquires Multifamily Community in Durham for $50M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

Communal amenities at Independence Park Apartments include a pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse, 24-seat multimedia theater, tennis court, sand volleyball court, basketball court, playground and a dog park.

DURHAM, N.C. — Magma Equities has acquired Independence Park Apartments, a 312-unit multifamily community in Durham, for $50 million. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans spanning 13 three-story buildings. The community was built in 2009 and sits on 23 acres at 215 William Penn Plaza, four miles north of downtown Durham. Communal amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse, 24-seat multimedia theater, tennis court, sand volleyball court, basketball court, playground and a dog park. Independence Park was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale. Due to COVID-19, Magma will suspend renovation plans and immediately begin outreach to offer any assistance it can to keep tenants housed. Dennis Harris of The Kirkland Co. represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Greystone provided a Freddie Mac acquisition loan to the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
Apr
29
Webinar: How to Maintain Student Housing Leasing Velocity, Despite COVID-19
May
7
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
May
8
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business