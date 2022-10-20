Magma Equities Buys 580-Unit Village at Bellaire Apartments in West Houston

Village at Bellaire in Houston totals 580 units. The property was built in 1990.

HOUSTON — Southern California-based investment firm Magma Equities has purchased Village at Bellaire, a 580-unit apartment community in West Houston. Built in 1990, Village at Bellaire consists of 25 three-story buildings that house one- and two-bedroom units on a 14.4-acre site. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel hardware, granite countertops and full-size washers and dryers. Select apartments also offer private balconies/patios. The amenity package consists of two pools, a fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining stations, clubhouse, game room, business center and package concierge services. Magma Equities, which acquired the asset in a joint venture with Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners as part of a larger off-market portfolio deal, plans to upgrade the unit interiors and building exteriors. Moody National Cos. sold the property for an unspecified price.