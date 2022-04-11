Magma Equities, Franklin Templeton Buy 281-Unit Palencia Apartment Homes in Plano

Palencia Apartment Homes in Plano totals 281 units. The property was built in 1996.

PLANO, TEXAS — A joint venture between two California-based investment firms, Magma Equities and Franklin Templeton, has purchased Palencia Apartment Homes, a 281-unit multifamily property in the northern Dallas suburb of Plano. Built in 1996, the property consists of nine buildings housing studio, one- and two-bedroom units on a 9.6-acre site. Amenities include multiple pools, a clubhouse, fitness center, business center and picnic and grilling areas. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program that will be primarily focused on unit interiors.