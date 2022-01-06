Magma Equities, Franklin Templeton Purchase Apartment Community in Charlotte for $79.3M

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Manhattan Beach, Calif.-based Magma Equities, in a joint venture with funds managed by Franklin Templeton, has purchased Cameron SouthPark, a 309-unit apartment community in Charlotte. The sales price was $79.3 million. Arel Capital was the seller.

Constructed in 1984 and renovated in 2016, Cameron SouthPark’s one- and two-bedroom apartments are housed in 26 three-story residential buildings on a 35-acre site. Community amenities include two swimming pools, a clubhouse, fitness center, sand volleyball court, basketball courts, tennis courts and a dog park. The property was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale.

The two companies plan to upgrade the property with improved management operations and physical improvements that include upgrades to the property’s exterior, common areas and unit interiors.

Located at 6316 Cameron Forest Lane, the property is close to the 1.6 million-square-foot SouthPark Mall, 8.2 miles from downtown Charlotte and 2.5 miles from Park Road Park, a recreational park with a basketball court, tennis court and baseball fields.