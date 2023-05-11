Thursday, May 11, 2023
Bardin Greene Apartments in Arlington totals 285 units. The property was built in 2001.
Magma Equities, Macquarie Acquire 285-Unit Apartment Community in Arlington

by Taylor Williams

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — A joint venture between Southern California-based investment firm Magma Equities and a fund backed by Macquarie Asset Management has acquired Bardin Greene, a 285-unit apartment community in Arlington. Built in 2001, the property comprises 18 two-story buildings that house one-, two- and three-bedroom units on a 16-acre site. The amenity package consists of a pool, fitness center, business center, volleyball court, courtyard with a children’s play area, resident clubhouse and onsite laundry facilities. Brian Eisendrath of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, arranged acquisition financing for the deal through Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC. Moody National Cos. sold the asset off-market for an undisclosed price. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program.

