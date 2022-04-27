REBusinessOnline

Magma Equities, Prudent Growth Acquire $23.7M Multifamily Property in Fayetteville, North Carolina

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

Keystone Apartments

Constructed in 1974 and renovated in stages from 2018 through 2021, Keystone offers one- and two-bedroom floorplans.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A joint venture between Manhattan Beach, Calif.-based Magma Equities and Chapel Hill, N.C.-based Prudent Growth Partners has acquired Keystone Apartments, a 202-unit multifamily community in Fayetteville, for $23.7 million. The seller was not disclosed.

Constructed in 1974 and renovated in stages from 2018 through 2021, Keystone offers one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Located at 425 Woodstream Trail, the property features 28 two-story residential buildings on a 19.1-acre site. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center, onsite property management and 24-hour maintenance.

The joint venture plans to spend $1.5 million renovating units and improving the common areas, such as the leasing office, fitness center, pool area and other outdoor amenities.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  