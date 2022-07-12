Magma Equities, Prudent Growth Buy Metro Charlotte Apartment Community for $17.8M

The Oaks Apartment Homes is a 111-unit multifamily community located in the Charlotte suburb of Lincolnton, N.C.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A joint venture between Magma Equities and Prudent Growth Partners has purchased The Oaks Apartment Homes, a 111-unit multifamily community located in the Charlotte suburb of Lincolnton. The duo purchased the property from the undisclosed seller in an off-market transaction for $17.8 million. Built in 2002, The Oaks comprises one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located on an 11.7-acre site. Community amenities include a fitness center, basketball court, grilling area, playground and a dog park. The community was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale.