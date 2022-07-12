REBusinessOnline

Magma Equities, Prudent Growth Buy Metro Charlotte Apartment Community for $17.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

The Oaks Apartment Homes is a 111-unit multifamily community located in the Charlotte suburb of Lincolnton, N.C.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A joint venture between Magma Equities and Prudent Growth Partners has purchased The Oaks Apartment Homes, a 111-unit multifamily community located in the Charlotte suburb of Lincolnton. The duo purchased the property from the undisclosed seller in an off-market transaction for $17.8 million. Built in 2002, The Oaks comprises one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located on an 11.7-acre site. Community amenities include a fitness center, basketball court, grilling area, playground and a dog park. The community was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jul
20
Webinar: The Rise of TikTok — How Student Housing Operators Can Generate Leases with TikTok
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  