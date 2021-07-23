Magma Equities, Viking Partners Acquire Multifamily Community in Durham for $42.4M

DURHAM, N.C. — Magma Equities and Viking Partners have acquired University Apartments, a 359-unit multifamily community near Duke University in Durham, for $42.4 million. The seller was not disclosed.

Located on 12 acres at 1500 Duke University Road, University Apartments features studio, one- and two-bedroom units across 20 two- and three-story residential buildings. Community amenities include two 24-hour fitness centers, two swimming pools with sundecks, grills and an outdoor fireplace. Magma and Viking plan to initiate a capital improvement plan to upgrade both the unit interiors as well as the community areas.

For the Manhattan Beach, Calif.-based Magma firm, University Apartments is the fifth acquisition in the Raleigh-Durham metro area this year alone and increases the company’s local multifamily portfolio to more than 3,600 units. Viking Partners is a Cincinnati-based private equity real estate investment firm.