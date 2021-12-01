REBusinessOnline

Magma Equities, Viking Partners Buy Two Multifamily Assets Totaling 562 Units in Dallas-Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Verandas-at-City-View-Benbrook-Texas

Verandas at City View in Benbrook totals 314 units. The property was built in 2002.

DALLAS AND BENBROOK, TEXAS — California-based investment firm Magma Equities has purchased two multifamily assets totaling 562 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Vista Azul is a 248-unit property located about 10 miles north of downtown Dallas that was built in 1974. Verandas at City View is a 314-unit community in the Fort Worth suburb of Benbrook that was constructed in 2002. The new ownership, which acquired both properties in a joint venture with Cincinnati-based private equity firm Viking Partners, plans to implement value-add programs at both communities. Magma Equities is also establishing a regional headquarters office in Dallas.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Smarter Cleaning for Retail, Grocery & Restaurant Facilities
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  