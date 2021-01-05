Magna Investment Divests of 264-Unit Apartment Community in Salt Lake Valley

Located in Sandy, Utah, Icon 9700 offers 264 apartments, a swimming pool, fitness center and private garages.

SANDY, UTAH — Magna Investment and Development has completed the disposition of Icon 9700, a multifamily property located in Sandy, approximately 20 miles southeast of Salt Lake City. Starwood Capital Group acquired the community for an undisclosed price.

Constructed in 2018, Icon 9700 features 264 apartments, a resort-inspired pool deck, fitness center, outdoor grilling stations, private garages and a multi-purpose sport court for soccer, basketball and pickleball. At the time of sale, the community was 97 percent occupied.

Eli Mills and Patrick Bodnar of CBRE’s Salt Lake multifamily team represented the seller in the transaction.