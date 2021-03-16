REBusinessOnline

MAGNA Properties Acquires Florence Shops in Metro Cincinnati for $5.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kentucky, Retail, Southeast

Florence Shops

The Florence Shops is situated on 4.1 acres approximately 13 miles from Cincinnati.

FLORENCE, KY. — Ohio-based MAGNA Properties has acquired Florence Shops, a 50,068-square-foot, multi-tenant shopping center located at 7541-7565 Mall Road in Florence. The property was fully leased at the time of sale. Patrick Metz of Stan Johnson Co. represented MAGNA Properties in the $5.5 million acquisition. The seller was an undisclosed local developer.

The Florence Shops is situated on 4.1 acres approximately 13 miles from Cincinnati. The acquisition includes additional development potential on an adjacent pad site. The center’s neighboring tenants include Kroger, Old Navy, Ulta Beauty and Barnes & Noble. The center was last renovated in 2015.

