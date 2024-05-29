Wednesday, May 29, 2024
2nd-Adams-Denver-CO
Located in Denver’s Cherry Creek neighborhood, 2nd & Adams will feature 80,000 square feet of office space and 20,000 square feet of retail space.
Magnetic Capital Breaks Ground on 100,000 SF Mixed-Use Building in Denver

by Amy Works

DENVER — Magnetic Capital has broken ground on 2nd & Adams, a mixed-use building located at 2nd Street and Adams Avenue in the Cherry Creek submarket of Denver. Slated for completion in third-quarter 2025, 2nd & Adams will feature 80,000 square feet of office space and 20,000 square feet of retail space.

The building will have multiple food, beverage and retail concepts across the ground-floor space, and the rooftop will feature a 5,600-square-foot bar and restaurant.

Bow River Capital, a Denver-based private alternative asset manager, has pre-leased 30,000 square feet of office space at 2nd & Adams for the company’s headquarters.

The project team includes OZ Architecture as architect and Mortenson Construction as general contractor. Blake Holcomb of CBRE is handling leasing for the project.

