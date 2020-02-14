Magnolia Partners Acquires Two-Building Office Portfolio in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Magnolia Partners has acquired 370 and 380 Knollwood, a two-building, 250,049-square-foot office building campus in Winston-Salem. Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp. fully occupies 370 Knollwood, while tenants such as Bank of America/Merrill Lynch, Allman Spry Davis Leggett & Crumpler and Nelson Mullins law firm occupy 380 Knollwood. Onsite amenities include ground-level retail, full-service restaurants, an attached parking deck, vending services, security patrol and an energy management system. The CBRE|Raleigh and CBRE|Triad team of Ben Kilgore, Greg Wilson, Will Henderson, Chandler Hawkins and Leslie Holmes represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Winston-Salem-based Magnolia Partners purchased the portfolio for an undisclosed price.