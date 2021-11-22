Magnus Acquires Site in Ridgeville, South Carolina for 157,500 SF Industrial Project

Vantage Point I will be a multi-tenant, rear-load facility that can accommodate tenants from 21,000 to 157,500 square feet.

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. — Magnus Development has acquired a 10-acre site in Ridgeville for the development of Vantage Point I, a 157,500-square-foot Class A industrial building at Camp Hall Campus 1. The sales price and seller for the land deal were not disclosed.

Construction for Vantage Point I is slated for completion by the third quarter of 2022. Robert Barrineau, Brendan Redeyoff and Tim Raber of CBRE will lease and market the project on behalf of Magnus.

Vantage Point I will be a multi-tenant, rear-load facility that can accommodate tenants from 21,000 to 157,500 square feet. The building’s features will include 30-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system, 144-space parking lot, two drive-in doors and 16 dock doors that are expandable to 45. The project is located across from Volvo Cars U.S., 2.3 miles northeast of Interstate 26, 37.7 miles from Charleston and 38.5 miles from Port of Charleston.