Magnus Begins Construction on Two Buildings at 803 Industrial Park in Columbia, South Carolina

Magnus Development Partners continues to build out 803 Industrial Park in Columbia, S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Magnus Development Partners has broken ground on two buildings at 803 Industrial Park, a development in Columbia adjacent to the Columbia Metropolitan Airport. Dubbed Gateway One and Gateway Three, the buildings comprise 252,720 square feet each. Delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023. Magnus will break ground on a third building, the 408,240-square-foot Gateway Two, in the second quarter of 2023. Magnus also plans to develop the Gateway Four building, details of which were not disclosed, at a later date. Colliers manages leasing and marketing at the park on behalf of Magnus.