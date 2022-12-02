REBusinessOnline

Magnus Begins Construction on Two Buildings at 803 Industrial Park in Columbia, South Carolina

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, South Carolina, Southeast

Magnus Development Partners continues to build out 803 Industrial Park in Columbia, S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Magnus Development Partners has broken ground on two buildings at 803 Industrial Park, a development in Columbia adjacent to the Columbia Metropolitan Airport. Dubbed Gateway One and Gateway Three, the buildings comprise 252,720 square feet each. Delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023. Magnus will break ground on a third building, the 408,240-square-foot Gateway Two, in the second quarter of 2023. Magnus also plans to develop the Gateway Four building, details of which were not disclosed, at a later date. Colliers manages leasing and marketing at the park on behalf of Magnus.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Dec
8
Webinar: What Will 2023 Hold for Seniors Housing Investment & Acquisition Activity?
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  